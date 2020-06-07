For many, the orders to work at home that seek to combat the pandemic of COVID-19 have had an unexpected side effect: loss of sleep.

“We have seen a significant increase in reports of stress-related insomnia in recent months,” said Julio Fernández Mendoza of the Sleep Research and Treatment Center at Pennsylvania State University in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania.

How to sleep better while working at home. | Photo: Pxhere

Stress and worry about the pandemic is one reason, and the novelty of working at home is another, Fernández Mendoza said in a Penn State press release.

Here are some tips for a good night’s sleep:

Have a daily routine. Do regular chores like getting up, showering, eating, leisure activities, and going to bed at set times. “Sticking to regular habits keeps your circadian rhythms anchored, like a ship in the ocean,” said Fernández Mendoza.

Keep work and sleeping areas separate. The room should be for sleeping and sex, and free of electronic devices.

Choose another place to work. Keep your work area lit during the day. Receive as much natural light as you can. At night, close the blinds and dim the lights at least two hours before bed.

Take 15-minute breaks from the computer. Take a coffee break, go for a walk, or do an activity.

Stay hydrated and spend time outdoors.

Check work-related emails or text messages only during business hours.

Set a schedule with your company and use self-responses to let people know that you will respond to emails you receive overnight the next morning.

Plan some time to worry. People often go from work to dinner without talking about their day, and wonder why they can’t sleep.

Stay physically and mentally active. Do activities you enjoy, such as reading, writing, talking to family, or playing video games.

Also, walk – active people sleep better. Involve family members.

Set a time for bed when you and your children can agree.

Don’t roll over in bed. If you can’t fall asleep in 20 minutes, get up, go to another room, and do an activity. Go back to bed when you are sleepy.

“Staying awake in bed encourages insomnia and can lead to the development of chronic insomnia,” added Fernández Mendoza.

Fernández Mendoza suggested taking 15 minutes two hours before going to bed each night to do this exercise: “Write a list with two columns. In the first column, write the concerns, sensitive issues, or problems of the day or the next day. In the second column, write the three best potential solutions you can think of. This teaches the brain how to solve problems, sends a message that the workday is over, and prepares it for the next day. “