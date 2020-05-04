The coronavirus situation in Europe seems to be becoming more controlled. Most major leagues have already authorized footballers to train again, extreme security measures, but football begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel and the clubs go planning a transfer market that will be different from those of recent years.

The stoppage due to the coronavirus has generated an economic crisis from which no club has been spared. This will force the sports directions to rush to the last penny in the coffers And obviously, this summer fans will have to forget about billionaire signings and the disbursements that the great European teams have made in recent years.

In this situation Loans will be used extensively and the players who return after loans will be taken advantage of. Teams like Barcelona or Real Madrid have quite a few footballers on other teams. The most outstanding case is that of Martin Odegaard, who after the great performance at Real Sociedad could return to the Santiago Bernabéu to reinforce the core of Zinedine Zidane.

With Norwegian, practically Achraf will stay, although not doing so, Álvaro Odriozola, who went to Bayern Munich in January, also returns. Areola’s march to PSG could open up the possibility of staying Luninas well Reguilon I could have a place if Marcelo left. The ones with fewer options would have to ‘sign’ for Real Madrid would be Ceballos and Vallejo.

On the other hand, in Barcelona they also have several footballers who could enter Quique Setien’s plans. If Junior left the Camp Nou, Marc Cucurella He could become Jordi Alba’s substitute after his performances at Getafe. In addition, outings such as that of Rakitic or Sergi Roberto would leave gaps that could be filled with the return of others on loan such as Aleñá or Philippe Coutinho himself.

At Atlético de Madrid it is difficult for any of the players on loan to stay. They are all very young and Montero, Mollejo or Nehuén Pérez They have few ballots to be under Simeone next year. In Seville they will have a choice. The Roque Mesa, Bryan Gil, Kjaer, Sergio Rico, Carlos Fernández, Gnagnon, Aleix Vidal or Pozo They could have a place on the Seville campus.

Regarding Villarreal they will have a choice. Ekambi, Ünal, Caseres, Álvaro González, Jaume Costa, Miguelón or Pedraza They will return to the Submarine at the end of this season. As for the Royal Society, Gerónimo Rulli will return to San Sebastián, while at Athletic Peru Nolaskoain You could enjoy a bib number in Bilbao.

Camarasa, Narváez or Sanabria they could put the Betis shirt back on in the next course. The rest of the teams could play football players that they have on loan in the Second, such as Alavés Burgui, the Eibar to Nano MesaCeltic to Jozabed or Mazán, or the Leganés to Dani Ojeda.