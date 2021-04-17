How to sign documents on your mobile without printing them

You don’t need to have a printer to be able to sign your documents: so you can do it directly from your mobile.

And you know how to scan documents and open or edit PDF files with your mobile. But, What if you need to sign a document? Luckily, you don’t need to have a printer at home to do this.

it’s possible sign documents from your mobile easily and quickly, and for this, all you need is to download a free app on your smartphone.

1. Install DocuSign on your mobile

Although there are many apps to sign documents with your mobile, in this case we have chosen one of the most popular that exist today: DocuSign.

It is a free app available on both Android and iOS, so you can use it to sign documents on your Android mobile or tablet, as well as in your iPhone or iPad.

If you don’t want to use DocuSign for any reason, you can always turn to alternative applications like Adobe Fill And Sign, SignEasy or JetSing, among others.

2. Open the app and create your signature

After opening the application e log in to your account or create a new one, it’s time to create the signature that you will use in the documents.

The application itself will show you a notice that will tell you how to create your signature. Simply accept, and in the drawing screen, use your finger to draw the signature on the screen. When you’re done, tap “save.”

3. Choose the document you want to sign

Now, it is time to open PDF document that you want to sign with your mobile. To do this, go back to the DocuSign home screen, and tap the icon “+” inside the yellow circle in the middle of the screen. Then choose the source you want to select the file from (the gallery, the file manager, Google Drive, or the DocuSign document library).

It is worth mentioning that, if you want, you can add more than one file to sign. If it is not necessary, when you have selected the file, tap on the “Next” button at the bottom right.

Then you will have to choose who should sign the document. If you only need to add your signature, tap on “Me”. Otherwise, you can choose one of the other two options, to add gaps that other people will have to fill with their signature through the application installed on their mobile phones.

4. Sign your document and save it, or send it to someone else

When the file has been opened, you just have to touch on the mobile screen in the hole where you want to add your signature, and in the menu that will appear, select the option “Signature”.

It is worth mentioning that the application also gives the option to add other fieldssuch as initials, date signed, name, company, title, checkbox, or custom text.

After adding the signature, you can drag and move it across the screen to the desired point. You can too resize or rotate it.

To finish, tap on the button “Start” in the lower right corner of the screen. The file will be saved, and you will be directed to a window where they will appear all the files you’ve signed so far.

If what you want is download a signed file, or share it with someone else, you only have to make a long press on it, and touch the “share” button that will appear in the upper right corner of the screen. From there, you can choose who to send it to, or save it to a cloud drive like Google Drive or Dropbox to access the document later.

