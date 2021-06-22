How to sign a PDF in a simple way

It is becoming more and more common to do paperwork and paperwork from home. When sending a PDF it is necessary to be able to sign these documents, to give them notoriety or validity. Whether it is an employment contract, an administrative file, an invoice, a cover letter …, it is necessary to be able to put your signature on the electronic document. And this is really an advantage, since you avoid having to wait long lines or trips, with the saving of time and money that this supposes.

Whether you are a Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android or iOS user, there are online tools that allow you to perform this action without having to download or install programs, everything is done in the cloud. Therefore, it is better to have tools like FormatPDF that will allow you to include your signature in a document for free with total ease and security. The latter is very important, security, since signed documents are usually important. This makes it necessary for the tool to be safe, reliable and to maintain confidentiality.

Likewise, it tends to coincide that the PDF format is the one chosen for this type of situation, and it is not surprising, since it is perfect for sharing. In it, security returns to the scene, since it can be protected by a password, but the difficulty of being edited also comes into play, and the fidelity of format and style that it maintains with respect to the original. Obviously, the tool shown and others like it allow you to digitally sign a PDF, in fact, it is a tool designed for this format.

But the method to sign a PDF online is not the only alternative, since there are other types of tools that offer this possibility, such as Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Acrobat Reader, the alternative to sign a PDF

Surely you already know Acrobat Reader and it is not surprising, since they were the creators of the PDF file. Adobe through this program offers you a free version with basic functions, mainly related to reading PDF documents and printing them on paper, but it also has other more premium ones by paying a monthly subscription. Among them there is the possibility, of course, of being able to sign a PDF. Thanks to it, you will be able to sign your business or other documents faster and even collect signatures from other people who are anywhere in the world.

This action is carried out through the tool included in Acrobat DC, called Fill & Sign, which you can find in the right panel. Then you just have to follow the steps indicated on your screen to finish signing the PDF. This program has the great advantage that it allows you to manage all the signatures of a company, family unit … along with the options to create, prepare and send them, that is, it covers the entire process that goes from the validation of a document with the signature until it is emailed.

Undoubtedly a good choice, even though it has a cost for its use. Acrobat Reader, stands out mainly for its simplicity when handling it and for the quality of the results obtained. It is also a program that you will be able to use in the main operating systems such as Windows 10 and its previous versions, or Mac OS.

Other options for signing electronically

The tools mentioned so far, both online and downloadable, are valid for all operating systems, but in the event that you have a Mac, you have a good alternative such as the Mac Preview. The safest thing is that it comes installed by default in your team of the bitten apple, if not, download it. In the Preview app itself you will be able to find, within “Show marking toolbar”, the sign button, with the design of a small signature. You will simply have to follow the steps shown on the screen to generate and save said signature.

On the other hand, if you have an Android mobile, you have a very good option in the JetSign app specialized, among other functions, in signing documents in an easy and simple way. Ideal for when you cannot access a computer and need to sign an urgent PDF document.

What types of electronic signature can you find?

Depending on the type of PDF document you want to sign or the type of administrative procedure you want to do, it is good that you know the type of electronic signatures that currently exist. Thus, we find 4 different models:

· The simple – It is a simplified procedure that obtains verification through a username and password that allow personal identification and enables digital signature.

· Advanced – With exclusive link with the person who signs and their identification data (you can refer to a natural person or company). In the event that an attempt is made to modify by someone else against the will of the owner, this act will be notified automatically, avoiding in turn said modification.

· Digital signature – Electronic authentication mechanism to validate agreements remotely. Here it is necessary to have a Digital Certificate to validate certain transactions. This stores the information of the signer by means of encryption that validates the authenticity and integrity of the natural or legal person.

· Biometric – It is done in handwriting through digital instruments such as mobile phones or tablets.