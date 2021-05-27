How to show or hide the counter of “likes” of Instagram and Facebook

Instagram and Facebook give the option to show or hide the “likes” of the publications to other people. So you can activate or deactivate this option.

After several months of testing, Facebook has decided to give everyone the option to show or hide the “likes” or “likes” counter of your publications. The company had started to remove the “Like” counter on some users’ Instagram posts, and has now opted for give control to the users themselves, in order to decide whether or not this figure should appear in their publications.

It has been decided to follow this strategy since, according to Facebook, some users consider it beneficial to be able to see the “likes” of other people’s publications when evaluating what kind of content is hot.

Show or hide “Likes” on Instagram step by step

In the case of Instagram, the option is offered to hide or show the “likes” counter to the rest of the users of the social network.

However, there is also the possibility of hide the “like” counter in all posts in the feed, so that it is also not possible to see the statistics of the other users. Likewise, the option of hide the counter individually for each post.

By hiding the “Like” counter, the number of reproductions of the videos uploaded to the feed.

In order to enable or disable the counter, you just have to access the app settings, and once there, enter the “Publications” section, where there will be a switch that can be enable or disable to hide or show statistics.

Show or hide the “Likes” on Facebook step by step

In the case of Facebook, the operation of this option is similar: deactivate the counter, other people will not be able to see how many “Likes” your publications have.

To do so, you must access application settings, and from there go to the section of “Board settings”, where you can hide reaction counter, both in your posts and in those of other users.

