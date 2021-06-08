How to show hidden performance dashboards in Windows 10 | Technology

If you work daily with Windows PCs and you have found the need to check the available RAM, the CPU consumption or simply the Internet connection speed, we will show you two methods with which you can take a quick look.

Sometimes the computer starts to run slow and can be for various reasons. Being able to see these usage statistics and real-time metricsl help to know why.

Now that the heat arrives it is interesting to control if the temperature of the equipment is within a reasonable range to avoid the dreaded Thermal Throttling.

The first method that we are going to teach you is enable hidden performance dashboards and for that we have to follow a few simple steps. We guide you throughout the process so that there is no loss:

Open Task Manager Either by clicking with the button on the right in the Windows bar and choosing the option or by pressing the key combination Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Once open, click on More details, this is because Windows by default shows little information. Click on the options menu at the top and active Always on top, in this way no window will be above this window. Press the Performance tab. Click on what you want to monitor and double click on the chart on the right, in this way you will have the graphic individually on top of all the windows. You may change its position and size, to leave it to your liking.

To see the Task Manager again, you just need to click the right mouse button on the graph and a drop-down menu will open. Here you have to disable the summary view of the chart.

If you would like to monitor more than one graph, you can simply double click on the left side of the graphs and resize the panel to show what you want.

The second method is the Xbox Game Bar performance dashboard, which can be opened quickly with the Win + G key combination.

You can anchor the panel you want and configure what values ​​you want it to show at all times:

If that keyboard shortcut does not work, we must open it manually the first time. For that we go to System Configuration -> Games -> Screenshot within the Windows 10 settings. We look for the Xbox Game Bar and we can activate the combination of keys that we have mentioned above Win + G.

By following these steps you will be able to take a look directly and without third-party software at the usage metrics of our PC, check that there are no background or hanging services consuming CPU and RAM and much more.