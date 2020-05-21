Google Photos, the main stock gallery application on Android that prepares for brand new design, continues to add new features to improve the user experience. If at the end of 2018 the application increased the storage limit, exceeding the hidden limit of 10,000 photos; has now officially released a new function that allows photos to be shared more easily.

With millions of people quarantined due to Covid-19The sending of images to family and friends has increased during this time as they cannot visit loved ones. The Mountain View company even confirms that sharing images in Google Photos has increased by 50 percent in some regions. Despite launching direct sharing in December 2019 to make it easier to share photos and videos with the main stock gallery application on Android by allowing them to be added to a private conversation; Now Google has confirmed in a statement a new function for share files in a much easier way.

Google has wanted to share an experience similar to shared albums. During this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be share with a specific person or people through your Google account. A measure that gives the user more control over who has added to said album, which no longer requires links and that you can see in the image that you can see under these same lines.

Google Photos no longer requires links to share albums with others

However, the Mountain View company has confirmed that the possibility of Sharing an album on Google Photos via a link will still be available (as seen in the final image of the article). A link that can be inserted, for example, in an email, in a text or blog to facilitate the exchange of photos and videos with others who do not use the main stock gallery application on Android or who do not have a Google account.

Users also have the option to enable or disable link sharing anytime. They can even decide if they want to allow other contributors to add photos to an album. On the other hand also you can remove someone from a shared album, and with it, both the photos and the videos that these users added will be deleted. A new feature that makes sharing an album over a link or with specific people easier and safer.

