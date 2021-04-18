How to share Internet with iPhone in 7 steps

The option of sharing the Internet with any device is undoubtedly very interesting, for example so that a friend who runs out of data can have a connection thanks to you, or vice versa. Today we tell you how share internet with iPhone In just a few steps, you will see that it is very easy to do it and it can come in handy at any time.

This feature allows you to share your data connection with other devices that do not have access to one, either with data or with a WiFi network. It is undoubtedly a very interesting possibility that is worth knowing how to activate.

Steps to share Internet with iPhone

The first thing you have to do is go to your iPhone Settings, whatever the model. Within the Settings, go to “Mobile data” and select the option “Internet Sharing”. Once you enter “Internet Sharing” you must press the button there to activate the option and your iPhone can start to broadcast a signal. to be captured by other devices. In the same section of “Internet Sharing” you will see that there is a section for the password, which comes by default or you can customize it. Who wants to connect to your device you should search as if it were a WiFi network and, once found, give it to connect and enter the password that you have configured in your “Internet Sharing”.

To disconnect can be in two different ways, either by deactivating the option to share the Internet or by disconnecting the WiFi connection with your mobile from the device that was connected. If you are going to activate this function frequently, it is recommended that you contact your operator to find out if with the plan you have contracted, your consumption will skyrocket. You should also ask how many devices can be connected to your mobile at the same time.