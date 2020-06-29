If you have one Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, it is time for you to get to know one of its most interesting functions: the one that allows us to install a single copy of a digital game on multiple devices. Or, what is the same: how to share games on several Nintendo Switch, saving a good amount of money.

If you are not familiar with this feature, let us tell you that game sharing is a process that allows us to enjoy the same game on different consoles. There is not much difference between this and sharing a physical copy, to make it even easier. If you have multiple consoles in your family, or you usually get together and share your fun with a group of friends, this method will be extremely useful.

Also, all digital purchases on Switch are linked to a Nintendo Account. The trick is to share that account with other devices, in order to make the most of them. The idea is that, when we share games on these machines, each device is registered as the main console or secondary console. The first is the one that has complete access, both online and offline, to all the games associated with it. The second requires Internet access. Logically, they cannot play simultaneously.

The important thing is that this process is very simple, so we are going to show you what you have to do.

Share games in just seconds

To share games from your Nintendo Switch, you have to follow these steps:

In the main console:

Launch your Nintendo Switch with installed games Go to the Nintendo eShop by clicking on the store button at the bottom Look for your player icon in the upper right corner Move down to the bottom of the page on the right side You will see a “Main Console” option Select “Unregister”, which will make this Switch a secondary device

On the secondary console:

Start the console with the same Nintendo account from System Settings, Add user This will now be the main console, and you can download any title from your store

As easy as that is to exchange primary and secondary Nintendo Switch consoles at home or with your friends. All you have to do is determine which of them works as the main one, since it is the one that will have priority access to the games. A trick that takes very little and expands your options for fun.

Advantages and disadvantages of sharing titles on Switch

Now what are the advantages and disadvantages of sharing your games on Switch? The main advantage, without a doubt, is that we will be able to expand our catalog of available games almost immediately. By adding new accounts to each console, we will multiply the number of titles we have on hand. Considering that many of them are quite expensive, that is excellent news.

But of course, there are also some caveats for game sharing. The most important is that the console of the secondary account will always require an Internet connection to take advantage of it. At least, when it comes to games that other consoles “lend” to her.

Another thing to note is that both consoles cannot play the same game at the same time. As a consequence, when you want to play with someone else. both in online mode, you will need a second subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

