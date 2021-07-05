How to share an account on Disney +: do it step by step

Create up to 7 profiles and share your Disney + account with friends safely and legally.

Do you want to create profiles to share your Disney +? We tell you everything you need to know to share account on Disney + safely with friends and strangers.

Disney + is one of the platforms of movies and series most important and popular today. With a very varied catalog and new content every week, it is no coincidence that its popularity increases every day.

And it is to have a Disney + account brings with it multiple benefits, and without a doubt, one of the most attractive for users is the possibility of having Disney + cheaper with the creation of personalized profiles and being able to share your account with other members of your family or friends.

If you want to know how it is possible to do it, join us in this article, we will tell you step by step everything you need to share your Disney + account with other people easily and quickly.

How to share (well) account on Netflix: is it safe? And legal?

What are the characteristics of a Disney + account?

As we mentioned, with your Disney + account you not only have access to the entire catalog of movies, series and documentaries, since it allows you to create up to seven profiles that you can share with other people.

Among the profiles that you can create, two options stand out, the general profiles Y child profiles. The generals are the profiles that anyone can create and enjoy content, while children have parental protection and prevent the little ones from accessing inappropriate content.

It is important to note that each profile admits a personalization and independence, in such a way that no matter which of the profiles is consuming content, it will not affect the experience of others.

In this sense, each of the users will be able to individually access the account through their profile, create their own lists and favorites, download their content, configure the language and even the subtitles.

How many accounts does Disney + have?

Now, you should keep in mind that although you can create up to 7 profiles with the same account, only the playback of content simultaneously on 4 screens, something you should always keep in mind, especially if you want share your Disney + account with strangers.

Similarly, you can only enjoy the possibility of download content on up to 10 terminals, regardless of which profile or which profiles they are. If you have reached the device limit, you will have to delete previous downloads from other computers.

How to create and share an account on Disney +

To create a profile on your account and share Disney + with your family or friends, It is very simple. This process can be carried out from the application for Android or iOS mobile devices, as well as from the website, since the steps are exactly the same in all scenarios.

Enter your Disney + account From the mobile application or from the web. Log in with your username and password, click on your profile image. You will then be able to view all the profiles created with that account. Now, go to the option “Add profile” or in the section “Edit profiles” to manage one that you have created.

If you initially chose the option “Add profile”, you will automatically go to the configuration step. If, on the other hand, we click on “Edit profiles”, you can also add one to the “+” icon that indicates “Add profile”.

In the process of creating a new profile, you must select the profile icon in such a way that it gives it a touch of personalization and helps to differentiate it from the rest. Of course, the images that you can use in this section will be related to disney characters and movies.Place the profile name to identify it according to the person who will use it.

In this same section, you can select whether it will be a child profile and thus activate the Parental control of the content, filtering all that content that is not suitable for the little ones. However, you will have the possibility to turn autoplay on or off so that when you finish watching a video you go to the next one.

Once you have completed these actions, click on “Keep” and voila, your profile will be ready to enjoy all the content of Disney +.

How can I share Disney + on my TV

When it comes to share Disney + on your TV it’s even simpler, you just need to have an active Disney + account, a Smart TV and a media player, either Chromecast or Android TV. In any case, go to your account and start playing a series or movie, click on the icon Google Cast and select the device to start syncing.

It is very simple and you will not need to be an expert to do it, in the same way you can take a look at the settings to watch Disney + with a Chromecast, or watch Disney + on an Android TV.

How to try Disney + for free: every possible way

Now that you know how you can share your Disney + account With friends and strangers, it’s time to enjoy the best series and movies wherever and whenever you want.

Related topics: Disney, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow