YouTube playlists are too useful because they bring together several videos of your interest in one place. It is likely that at some point in life you want to show someone a playlist to publicize a good selection of music or a short series, for example. So thanks to this, today we will explain how to share a YouTube playlist easy and fast.

On YouTube, this is called a playlist a collection of videos that any user can create and shareas well as adding videos to those of your friends. If you wanted to know how to share it with someone, whatever the reason, then you’ve come to the right place.

So you can share a YouTube playlist

If you are on your mobile or computer, you can share your own playlists or those created by other YouTube users in a matter of seconds. Each playlist creates a link that you can send to someone else, a link that you can share on social networks like Facebook and Twitter.

Sharing a YouTube playlist is a breeze When you know where to start All you have to do is follow in detail the processes that we will explain below.

How to share YouTube playlists on Android.

The first thing you should do is visit a channel and press the section of Playlists. Then you will have to locate the one you want to share with your friends.When you know which playlist you want to share, press the button with the three dots next to it.Press Share.

It is done! At this point you will see all the options you have to share the playlist. You can do it through social networks or simply by copying the link to get it to whoever you want. You have realized? It is a process that you can literally do in a few minutes. It all depends on you, how many YouTube playlists you want to share and how many people you want to send them to.

How to share YouTube playlists from your computer

If it’s your own playlist, navigate to the menu on the left and when you get to the library, click the one you want to share to get the page. Then copy the URL that appears in the browser so you can share it with whoever you want. When it is someone else’s playlist, go to their user channel and then to the Playlists tab. Click SEE FULL PLAYLIST. Then you just have to copy the URL that appears in the browser and that’s it.

It’s that easy to share them on a computer by copying the link from the YouTube playlist. If you are watching a specific video from a list, you can also get the page by clicking on the title (in the gray box on the right). As you just saw, it is too easy.

Did you want to get the most out of the popular video platform? Then check out these 5 cool new YouTube hacks. Also, you should also check out this tutorial that explains how to block YouTube notifications on Android. Take advantage of this platform properly!

