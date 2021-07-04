How to share a tweet on Instagram without taking a screenshot

You no longer need to complicate your life to share a tweet on your Instagram account

Today everyone can share a tweet on your social networks without too many twists, but, as incoherent as it may seem, if you wanted share a tweet on your Instagram account it was necessary to make a screenshot or settle for just share a tweet through a private message with other Instagram users through chat.

Fortunately the developers of Twitter have started to change the way you can share a tweet on Instagram and for some time iPhone users have the possibility of share a Twitter post directly from the mobile app without taking a screenshot.

pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories. you can now share Tweets directly on iOS. -management pic.twitter.com/wpjnElsRTK – Twitter (@Twitter) June 22, 2021

Unfortunately this function is not yet available for Android, but it is very possible that in a relatively short time we will also be able to count on this possibility for mobile phone users with the green android operating system.

Meanwhile, we will tell you how this option works for iOS and some other alternative method for Android.

How to share a tweet on Instagram from an iPhone without taking a screenshot

The steps to share a tweet on Instagram from the iPhone are very easy. If you have already been sharing Twitter posts on other social networks, you will notice that the procedure is exactly the same.

Open the app Twitter on your mobile and find the tweet you want to share, then touch the button Share tweet that is just below the publication, you will see the options to share in different social networks and among them the button to share in Instagram StoriesAfter clicking on the Instagram icon, you must touch the option To open and give permission to Twitter to have access to your InstagramBefore sending the publication directly to your instagram stories you can edit it if you wish. You can add effects, stickers or music, just like the other stories you have published before.After having edited the publication you just have to click on the button Send.

Done, you have Share the first tweet on your Instagram account and without the need to make any screenshots.

How to share a tweet on Instagram with Android

As we mentioned at the beginning, we are going to show a couple of options for share a tweet on your Instagram account with an Android mobile.

Although these options are not completely without a screenshot and it is necessary to use some third-party applications, the result is very good, almost the same as what we could see sharing directly from the Twitter application.

Here are some of them.

Pikaso

This is one of the best known online tools for share a tweet on Instagram stories looking very professional.

Using Pikaso is really very easy:

Enter the Pikaso website and log in with your twitter account.In order to share a tweet You can insert the url of the publication or install an extension in the browser to share more easily. Next you will see a gallery where your published tweets appear, select the one you want to share. The next step will be to select the style for the publication in Instagram, the standard is the one that allows you to use the free version, if you want something more stylish you will have to opt for the Premium version.Once you have selected the style and the twuit you must click on the button Capture the screenOn the next screen a preview of the capture will be shown, you can download it manually or select automatic download.After you have downloaded the image you can share it on your Instagram.

And that’s it, you will see that the image looks very clean and elegant.

Twimmage

Twimmage is an application that allows turn any tweet into an image to share.

The use of Twimmage is very simple and the result is very professional.

After downloading the application open it and search for the Tweet you want to share Click on the message you want convert to an image to shareThe next screen will show you a preview of the image, at this time you can choose a background for the design. The next step will be to choose the image format, it can be format for a story or for a publication in the feed.

When you have finished designing the image you can share it on your Instagram account.

These are some of the alternatives that are available so far to share the image of a tweet on Instagram with good quality.

Surely in the near future, when the function of share a tweet on Instagram without having to take a screenshot is available for Android, the way to use it will be very similar to what we have seen on the iPhone.

We will be attentive to inform you of all the news that may arise on the subject.

