Samsung Pay is one of the main payment systems on Android, although it is limited only to the company’s mobile phones. It is one of the few solutions that stands up to Google Pay, and increasingly improves as far as compatibility with banks and operation is concerned.

Today we are going to show you how you can configure Samsung Pay to get the most out of it, since it is a simple service, but it has some interesting points to comment, such as learn how to manage your shortcuts, your rewards system and else.

Setting up Samsung Pay

The first thing we have to do to configure Samsung Pay is add a card. There are several ways to do this. The first is give camera permissions to scan the card. It is a fairly quick solution, but in some cases (especially in youth cards) if the card itself is very colorful, the application can be dismissed and not capture the numbers. To do this, the second solution makes sense: connect the card via contactless. As if it were a POS, you only have to bring the card to your phone for you to capture via NFC. It will be necessary, of course, to enter the security code

If none of these solutions has been effective for us, we can always configure the card by hand. It will be necessary to have it on hand, since we will be asked for both the card number and the security code. Once we add the card, it will be saved within the application.

Activating it quickly

Bottom bar size. When it is thicker it indicates that we can activate Samsung Pay by sliding up.

Now that we have activated Samsung Pay, let’s see what is the fastest way to activate it. One detail that may go unnoticed is that when we activate Samsung Pay the bottom bar of the device changes and it gets thicker when we are at the main desk. This indicates that we can activate Samsung Pay by scrolling up, the same gesture as when we activated multitasking. This option is only available on the main desktop and on the lock screen, so it does not interfere with multitasking when we are in other applications.

The reward system

An advantage of Samsung Pay is that has a rewards system. If we buy in certain stores we will earn points through the Samsung Rewards system. We can see this point management on the home screen, clicking on Samsung Rewards. The rewards range from movie tickets to cards to buy at Decathlon, Swaroski, Rituals and other associated stores, so it always helps to see if we have added any points with recent purchases.

Import your loyalty cards

If we have any loyalty card We can also add it to Samsung Pay, since it is not limited to credit and debit cards. We can import our cards from Repsol, Cepsa, NH Hotels, Europcar, flight lines, mechanical workshops and an extensive list. We just have to go to the settings, click on ‘Loyalty’ and then on ‘Add loyalty cards’.

Set up notifications

One UI is generally a somewhat invasive layer with notifications, and when we activate Samsung Pay we can start receiving some that we are not interested in. Fortunately, we can configure Samsung Pay’s own notifications from the application. We just have to go to the settings and click on ‘Notifications’. Here we can configure exactly what we want to get to us and what not.

Select the cards from the pay tab

We may have several cards added to Samsung Pay, but we only pay with some. To simplify the process, we can configure the cards that appear when we open the pay section. From the settings section, click on ‘Select cards for the pay tab’ and we configure the ones we want to appear.