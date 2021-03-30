How to set up Family Sharing on YouTube TV

As we have indicated, although it is true that YouTube TV has been fully operational since 2017, not available in all countries, At least for the moment.

In fact, four years after its official launch, still not available in Spain, something that is quite curious, especially if we take into account the success that other similar platforms have already had.

Be that as it may, it is basically a live tv broadcast product by Google, designed for those who want to stop using cable and prefer to choose to access this type of content directly through the Internet (that is, without cable or satellite subscriptions).

Right now, for example, it offers PBS stations and content, plus a comprehensive collection of over 85 traditional cable channels, whose transmission grows regularly little by little, as time passes.

However, if you read us from a location where YouTube TV is available, and you also have a monthly subscription, then you will be interested in discovering how to set up Family Sharing, one of the main advantages of this platform, since it allows family or friends who are in the same address to access the content through our account (up to a maximum of five users, without any additional cost).