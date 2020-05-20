All Amazon Echo smart speakers have built-in Bluetooth. This turns them into Bluetooth speakers with which you can play music or any other audio such as the sound of a video or a podcast from your phone.

You can also use that Bluetooth connection to connect another Bluetooth speaker or Bluetooth headphones to your Echo.

We explain how to do both.

How to activate the Bluetooth pairing mode in Alexa

The easiest way to pair a phone with your Echo is to say “Alexa, pair.” Then she will search for available Bluetooth devices. So make sure that Bluetooth is turned on in your phone settings and that it is also set to be detected by other devices.

For those who have an Echo Show, an Alexa device with a screen, you can swipe down from the top, tap the wheel icon for ‘Settings’, and then tap ‘Bluetooth’.

From there you can pair a new device, see which devices are already paired, and connect or disconnect Bluetooth from any of those devices.

The other way to pair a phone is to go to your phone’s Bluetooth settings and search the list of available devices for your Echo (after saying “Alexa, pair”). When the Echo appears in the list of discovered devices, tap on it and then select the ‘Pair’ option.

You should hear a bell and then Alexa say, “Now connected to [nombre de tu teléfono]”

Once configured, it should automatically pair when within range, but if not just say “Alexa, pair” and it will connect. Alternatively, if multiple phones are paired, say “Alexa, pairing with OnePlus 7T Pro” or whatever your phone name is.

To stop transmitting from your Echo via Bluetooth, say “Alexa, disconnect the Bluetooth”. Or, of course, you can simply disable Bluetooth on your phone.

If you find that your phone doesn’t reconnect with Alexa, as it happens with some phones, disconnect your Echo for 10 seconds, reconnect it and try again. This usually fixes the problem.

How to use Alexa with a Bluetooth speaker or headphones

Some Echo speakers, in particular the Dot, do not have incredible sound quality. But you can pair a Bluetooth speaker or your Bluetooth headphones for better quality.

To do this, first make sure that the speaker or headphones are turned on and in pairing mode. You may need to consult the manufacturer’s instructions if you don’t know how.

Then in the Alexa app on your phone:

Tap ‘Settings’ in the main menu (upper left corner)

Tap del Device Settings ’

Tap the Echo you want to pair with

Press Bluetooth Bluetooth Devices ’in‘ Wireless ’

Tap ‘Pair a new device’

Tap the name of your speaker or headphones when you find them

Please note that Alexa cannot be paired with any device that needs a PIN code to pair, but luckily we have not yet found a Bluetooth speaker or headphone set that uses PIN code.

.