How to set up Apple CarPlay quickly

Basically, we could define Apple CarPlay like version ios for our car. We should not confuse it as an expanded version of our phone, but rather it basically consists of a simplified interface to allow us to use some of the key functions of our phone in the vehicle (effectively, reliably and, most importantly, one hundred percent safe).

This is because CarPlay offers us the possibility of carrying out many of the most basic functions, such as phone calls, text messages (through our voice), maps or music. In this way, we can keep our eyes on the road and not on our phone, with the obvious safety risks that this could pose.