When we buy a book on our Mac through the Books app, by default the app save the password for any other purchase we make in the next 15 minutes. This measure, which is designed so that we can make several purchases continuously without entering the password each time, can allow involuntary purchases. Let’s see what we can do about it.

Request password or save password, that’s the question

Fortunately Apple provides us with a simple way to adjust cHow do we want the password request to behave in the Books app on our Mac. The steps to adjust this option are as follows:

We open the Books app on our Mac.

In the Books menu we choose Preferences.

We enter the Store tab.

Once here we have a couple of options that we can adjust. The first is Shopping: where can we choose between Always request or Request after 15 minutes. If we want to avoid involuntary purchases, the first option is recommended.

The second adjustment to be made is for purchases with a price of 0.00 euros, that is, free. In Free Purchases: we can choose between Request password, to use the same period of time that we have selected in the previous option, or Save password, so that for free purchases we will never need the password.

These are simple options, but it is good that we know and configure according to our needs and preferences. In the end, as long as we know what to expect from the behavior of the password during purchases, all the options are correct. Fortunately Apple gives us a choice.

