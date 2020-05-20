         How to set a photo as the cover for an Apple Music playlist

Playlists, which have gradually been replacing the way we listen to music, have several advantages. Among them is that we can create as many as we want and manage them comfortably from our iPhone, iPad or Mac. In addition, to easily distinguish them, and on an aesthetic level, we can set a photo or image as cover art of the list.

Thanks to this option we can decorate our favorite lists with photos or images, in which we can even add texts or effects if we wish. It is important to note that we can only customize the cover of the playlists we have created. If the list comes from Apple Music, either shared by another user or created by its editorial team, we must keep the cover that comes with the list.

How to set a cover for a playlist

We can modify the cover of any list, both on our iPhone or iPad and on our Mac. Also, thanks to Apple Music the change will sync to all of our devices. The steps to follow are those.

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Music app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter the Library tab.

At the top we touch in Lists, in the case of the iPad we touch in Library and then Lists.

We open the playlist from which we want to change the cover.

We touch Edit at the top right.

We touch the camera icon in the center of the existing cover.

We choose between Take photo or Select photo. In this case we will use the second one.

We are looking for the image that we want to use as the cover.

We enlarge and center the image as we want it to appear.

We press Use.

Click OK.

On our Mac

We open the Music app on our iPhone or iPad.

In the left sidebar we click on the list for which we want to change the cover.

We touch the existing cover and choose Other to load an image from our computer or drag it on top of the existing cover from, for example, the Desktop.

We frame the image.

Click OK.

And that easy. Whether on our Mac or on our iPhone or iPad, we can place and edit the cover of any of our playlists. Also, if we want, we can use the Photos app to mark or apply filters to the image before selecting it to have even more creative possibilities.

Share



How to set a photo as the cover for an Apple Music playlist