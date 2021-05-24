If you want to protect the activity history of your Google account, now you can put a password on it. We explain how to do it.

In 2016 “My Activity” came to Google, a page where everything you do within your account is collected. To manage all this data, the company offers a series of options, such as the possibility of completely deleting your activity. Now, these options are increased with a function that allows you to set a password to “My Activity” so that only you see what you do with any Google app.

In this guide, we explain why Google has decided to add this tool and other interesting details about its arrival. Of course, we will explain you step by step how you can put password to “My activity” of your Google account to avoid the gaze of gossiping eyes that are not yours.

An extra layer of security for your activity history

For security reasons, That is the main reason for the integration of a blocking system in the “My Activity” section that you can find within your Google account. As we have mentioned, in this section is recorded chronologically everything you do in each of the Google ecosystem services, so normally you want some privacy in this regard.

It should be noted that this tool only works with “My Activity”, so your history will remain visible in other Google products, as the company clarifies. Also, you should bear in mind that blocking “My Activity” is especially useful if you share your devices with other people, because they could know everything you do in Google if you do not block access.

How to know which devices are using your Google account

If you add this extra layer of security, Google will ask you to confirm your identity with the account password if you access from your computer, or with your stored fingerprint or password if you do it through a smartphone. Only then can you view the history saved in “My Activity” or delete it.

How to set a password to the “My Activity” section of your Google account

The additional verification of the “My Activity” section of the Google account is already enabled, so you can activate it in your user if you want to add that extra layer of security to your history. Doing so is very simple, you just have to follow these steps:

Enter the page My Google Activity from your smartphone or computer, swipe down and click on “Manage verification of My Activity”.Select the box “Needs additional verification” and click on “Keep”You can verify your identity through the screen lock of your mobile by clicking on “Continue” or with the password of your Google account if you click on “Try another way”.Once the new configuration is saved, and within “My Activity”, scroll down to click on the blue “Verify” button.Verify your identity Through the two possible methods and you will be able to consult all the activity carried out within your Google account. Remember that to delete it you just have to click on the button “Get rid of”.

This is how easy and fast it is to activate the additional verification in the “My Activity” section of your Google account. Knowing the relevance and privacy of the data stored there, the most recommended is that you also use it.

Last but not least, keep in mind that you can decide what data is saved within “My Activity”, with the possibility of activating or deactivating the recording of “Activity on the web and applications”, “Location history” and “YouTube history”. If you don’t want Google to follow your steps, remember to uncheck these boxes.

Related topics: Google Apps, Google

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all