When we talk about sending a message with our own voice through the famous messaging app, the first thing that will come to mind is the possibility of recording a voice audio to send it to any of our contacts or groups. Now, there are other ways to send WhatsApp messages with our voice, even without having to touch the phone with our hands.

Dictate voice messages on WhatsApp

The most common is to use voice messages, something that the application itself offers us natively. To do this, all we have to do is:

We open the app on our mobile.

We select the chat or group where we want to send the message.

We touch and hold the microphone button that appears next to the box where we write the messages.

We dictate the message we want to send.

And when you release the button, the message will be sent automatically.

There is also an option that allows us to send a WhatsApp voice message without having to press all the time. To do this, what we have to do is press and hold on the microphone icon and slide it up with our finger. This will cause the option to be blocked and we can dictate our message without having to be pressing this button without stopping. Some very useful, especially when we want to send a long message or we have our hands full.

However, on both Android and iOS there are other methods to send WhatsApp messages by voice. To do this, we will have to use the assistants themselves, Google Assistant and Siri. Below we show you the steps to follow to send

How to send WhatsApp messages with your voice on Android

The Google assistant allows us to interact through our own voice with the phone. So much so, that it even allows us to ask Google Assistant to send a WhatsApp message for us and thus not have to walk or write or record the message in an audio. For this, these are the steps we must follow:

We say OK Google.

This will activate the wizard and its interface will be displayed on our phone.

Next we will say “Send WhatsApp”

Automatically the assistant will ask us to indicate to whom we want to send the message from our contact list.

We say the Name of the person in question.

We dictate the message that we want to send.

We confirm that everything is correct. If not, we can change the message.

We confirm and the WhatsApp message that we have indicated with our voice will be automatically sent to the Google assistant.

Send a voice message quickly

Although the truth is that by following the steps just mentioned it is possible to send messages with our voice comfortably, there is another way to do it much faster. For this, what we will have to do is send the complete command to Google Assistant, that is:

We say OK Google.

This will activate the wizard and its interface will be displayed on our phone.

Next we will say “Send WhatsApp to“And add the Name from our contact.

Now we just have to dictate the message and confirm to be shipped.

How to send WhatsApp messages with your voice with Siri

As in the Google environment it is possible to use the assistant to send voice messages via WhatsApp, in the Apple environment it is possible to do it in a similar way using Siri. For this, these are the steps to follow:

We say Hey siri.

This command will activate the wizard’s listening.

Then we say “I want to send a WhatsApp message to “, Followed by the name of our contact.

If there is an error when pronouncing the contact, Siri will ask us again to whom we want to send the WhatsApp message and we can even select it manually.

Then we will open the conversation with that contact and the assistant will ask usWhat do you mean?

We dictate the text of our message.

If everything is correct, we confirm the Shipping and our message will automatically be sent by the messaging app without the need to write anything.

Send voice messages with the Google keyboard

Another of the tools that we can use to send WhatsApp voice messages without having to swim typing each word is the Google keyboard or GBoard. An app that we can get for free from the following link to the Play Store. If we still do not have it installed on our Android mobile, the first thing we will have to do is get it from the previous link and proceed with its installation.

Once this is done, we enter the phone’s Settings and within the text entry options we select the Google keyboard as the default on our smartphone. Now we can open the messaging app to send voice messages through the app. All we have to do is:

We open WhatsApp.

We select the chat where we want to send the voice message.

We touch on the text box like when we are going to write a message.

Click on the microphone icon that will appear in the upper right part of the keyboard.

We dictate the message and as we speak, we will see that the message is being transcribed.

If everything is correct and our message has been written correctly, all we have to do is click on the Send button.

In this way, we can send voice messages by WhatsApp easily and comfortably as long as we do not feel like writing, we cannot because we have our hands full or we want to send a fairly long message that would take many more if we have to write it.