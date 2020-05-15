There are many things that can be done on WhatsApp, although it is easy not to know them because they are within the different settings sections. Are you fast writing messages? Well, you could chat faster by enabling the ‘Enter’ button on your mobile keyboard to send them.

Use ENTER to send messages

For those who like to use WhatsApp quickly or are in a particularly fast time that requires sending messages quickly, there is a method for this. Normally, the mechanics of the app require us to write a message and hit the Send key to launch it in the conversation.

But there is a way to skip that step: configure the service so that the message is sent by pressing the Enter / Enter key on the digital keyboard. In this way they will be sent as soon as we give Intro and there is no need to search Send:

Open WhatsApp

Go to Menu button> Settings> Chats.

Check or uncheck the Enter option to send.

Customize notification and warning light

It is also possible customize other sectionssuch as adding custom tones, choosing the duration of vibration when receiving a message or call, activating the option to display messages in pop-up windows, or changing the color of the LED light indicator.

If we are going to WhatsApp> Menu (the three points)> Settings> Notifications, there we can adjust the notifications of messages, groups and calls. But a change in this way would be general. We are interested in doing it in a few contacts, so this is the way:

Open WhatsApp and enter a chat

Open the list of Options (the three dots in the upper right corner)

Press Custom notifications. And once inside, select Notif. customized. Here you can change the ones already discussed: notification tones, vibration, pop-up notifications and the color of the LED light indicator