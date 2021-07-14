During the past year WhatsApp tested the launch of a function of ephemeral messages (better known as self-destructing messages), which allowed us to send any text message, photos or videos in any private chat or groups, to then disappear as time goes by without leaving that trace of manually deleted messages.

However, these self-destructing messages featured quite high lifetimes, visible to the other person for seven days, allowing you to review its content over and over again throughout this period, basically destroying the original intention of this type of message.

That is why the company changed its mindset to start working in an even more ephemeral role, which has finally been seen with the first tests of self-destructing single-use messages. Specifically, these are messages with attachments such as photos and videos, which they can only be viewed or reproduced once, disappearing completely once the receiver leaves the display screen.

So, although at the moment it is a function limited exclusively to the latest beta version of WhatsApp, without having announced when this function will be available to all users, given its great popularity we have decided to create this small tutorial to teach you how to install this beta version and enjoy in advance of new messages with self-destructing images.

How to send self-destructing images on WhatsApp

First of all, it will obviously be to download the beta version 2.21.14.3 of the application, pointing to the WhatsApp test program through the Google Play Store (unfortunately the beta test program on iOS is currently closed), and update to the latest version available.

After this, we will only have to access any of the chats or groups in which we want to carry out this test, select an image or video from the library (or take a new capture from the application’s camera application) and touch the new icon showing a “1” located on the right side of the text box.

As special details, mention that these self-destructing images will not have any type of preview in the chat, so they can only be seen once opened. However, as we have seen happens in other applications with similar functions, the ephemerality of these messages will not prevent recipients from taking a screenshot and keeping them forever.