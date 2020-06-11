Although it is true that there are many applications and programs designed for us to store important information and notes to access later when and where we want, there are many users who already have Slack on their computers. This essential tool for working in groups has, although some may not know it, a solution to send you notes yourself from Slack.

These quick private reminders are perfect so you don’t have to leave the platform while looking for those important details that can define your work in a team. That’s why we think you should know how to manipulate Slack’s notes, to the point where we can have a kind of conversation with you.

Send Slack notes to yourself, step by step

One of the advantages of this tutorial that we are going to teach you, is that it works on absolutely any operating system compatible with Slack. We are talking about both Windows and Mac computers from Apple, its web application, and those specially developed for iPhone, iPad and Android.

On any of your devices, then, you have to open Slack and enter with your personal data. So, it’s time to follow these steps:

Scroll on the main screen to the Direct Messages area You will see that among all the interlocutors, your own name appears, and a reminder that that person is none other than yourself, so that there is no doubt if someone is called the same as you When you press On this user, the traditional chat screen will open. In it you can manage as if you were talking to another individual. This means that you can send text, images, screenshots, links, and even GIFs. When you have added everything you want, you will click Send to launch each message.

Considering that those are probably the most recent messages you have in your Inbox, you should see them before others. And if you have doubts about when you have sent this or that note do not worry, because Slack divides all the content by marking its date and time of receipt. To put it another way: then it won’t be difficult for you to search for that specific capture, text or file.

The important thing, with you everywhere

Obviously, these contents that you have sent and, at the same time, received, will appear in any terminal where you open Slack with your personal data. Therefore, it is an excellent alternative for those who want to keep important information, but not expose it on other networks.

As part of the complete personalization and management of messages, you can also delete them once they have accomplished their purpose. If, for example, you needed a number to send money to someone’s account and you have already done so, you can delete it. All you have to do is hover over the message until the action bar appears. There, one of the different possibilities is to erase it completely.

And if all this were not enough, remember that it is also possible to ask Slack to remind you of something relevant. From the three action points on that key message, you have to select “Remind me about this”, and you can choose a specific date and time for a bot to notify you about it.

A further demonstration of how useful and versatile Slack can be in personal and professional settings.

