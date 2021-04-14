Instagram also has animated stickers to add fun to your direct messages.

Progressively and without making a lot of noise, Instagram is adding functions that improve the experience of its users. After knowing how you can watch videos with friends while making video calls, in this article we will see how you can send messages with animated effects on Instagram, another of the functions recently integrated into the social network.

In addition to emojis, images, audio notes and GIFs, you can add a touch of fun to your private conversations sharing these animated illustrations. Its use is extremely simple, as we will see below.

How to send messages with animated effects on Instagram

As explained by Instagram on his blog, the purpose of introducing these animated effects is add creativity to your private messages on the social platform. This tool started with a very small number of animated effects, but Instagram progressively adding more options.

There is not much to investigate in the operation of these effects, because with just two steps you can share them directly into the conversation. Without further ado, let’s see how you can send messages with animated effects on Instagram:

Open Instagram and click on the kite button in the upper right corner.Enter the private conversation where you want to share the animated effects.Open the keyboard and type some text to activate the animated effects button, which will replace the camera button to the left of the text bar. Another simpler option is to click directly on the stickers button in the lower right corner. Swipe down to see all the animated stickers available on Instagram. You only have to tap on the one you want to share to have it added directly to the conversation.

As we can see, the variety of animated effects is not very wide currently on Instagram, although has grown in recent months and is expected to continue to do so in the future.

Without a doubt, it is appreciated that Instagram offer new communication options to users in private messages, and more so with something as popular as animated effects, already present on platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

