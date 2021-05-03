How to send high-quality videos on WhatsApp? | Pixabay

Send photos or high quality videos Without one is one of the great benefits that the WhatsApp application gives you, this also without the need for alternative apps that can also completely damage your privacy.

Because of the importance of keeping in constant communication with family, friends and even work situations, women Applications Messaging such as WhatsApp have grown in importance in recent years.

This is how the fact of receiving a message, photographs, documents or videos in a matter of seconds makes this application perfect for the immediacy of daily life, coupled with the fact that in many mobile data packages the telephone companies include the use of this app.

The truth is that its simplicity to be used, its gratuitousness and its stability make WhatsApp the right tool and of course perfect for all types of users, even for those who are not technology fans.

On the other hand, one of the tools WhatsApp that are most used today are the sending of photos or videos that are shared for various situations, that is why we will tell you how to send high quality videos.

The steps to send high-quality images on WhatsApp are quite simple so take note, as they are the following:

To begin, you must go to the bar where photos, audios, location and others are sent, but you must select the icon that says “Documents”.

Afterwards, files will be displayed, mostly documents in PDF or Word format, however, you must search in “other documents”.

There you must choose the section that says Images that displays all the folders with the photos that the cell phone contains.

You must select the photograph you want to send, and then simply send it, it is worth mentioning that in the chat it will appear as a document, which will not allow a preview.

However, one of the advantages or disadvantages, depending on the user, is that by sending the photos with original quality, with larger dimensions, among other technical issues, a larger storage space will be taken up within the application.

While sending high-quality videos is a very similar process to sending high-quality images.

To begin, you must go to the bar within the WhatsApp chat, specifically to the section where photos, audios, and location are sent, and after doing this you must select the icon that says “Documents”.

After having entered Documents, you should look in the videos section, where the same will happen as the images.

All are displayed first and then you simply have to select the video you want to share with the contact.

Here the process may take a little longer, since the video will be sent with the original quality, the resolution and the size being respected, but in the same way the task of sending with high quality will be achieved.

It is worth mentioning that a clarification made by TecTips is that the maximum weight to send a video in this way is 100 MB, that is, superior videos cannot be sent like this.

In the same way, there is no preview of the video, however, when it is opened it will appear with the desired resolution characteristics, so the option is an excellent alternative for work or school needs.

So now you know, if you are tired of your multimedia files changing a lot due to the resolution when sending them, without a doubt this is your salvation, so you should try it when before within the messaging application.