         How to send and receive SMS from our iPad or Mac

In general, the sending of SMS is reserved for our phones. The reason for this is that a device that has a SIM card is required, since the SMS are sent through the telephone operator that provides us with service. Fortunately for us Apple has created a “forwarding” system so that we can use our iPad or Mac to send and receive this kind of messages.

How to activate the sending and receiving of SMS

Both for our iPad and for our Mac the steps to activate the reception and sending of SMS messages will be done from our iPhone. Before we start we must make sure we use our Apple ID for iMessageThe steps for this are as follows:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone.

We enter Messages.

We tap on Send and Receive.

We check Use my Apple ID for iMessage.

We tap Sign in to use my Apple ID for iMessage.

After the system is activated we will receive a notification alerting us of the change in all the devices where we have configured the same Apple ID. After this step we can already activate the forwarding of SMS messages, these are the steps:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone.

We enter Messages.

We tap SMS Forwarding.

We activate the devices on which we want to receive and be able to send SMS.

Keep in mind that only devices in which we have logged in with our Apple ID will appear in this list. We may be asked to enter, on our iPhone, a code that may appear on the device that we are activating.

From now on, and whenever our iPhone is on, we will receive all the SMS messages on our iPhone or iPad. And to send them? Just like we would do with our iPhone, we write them and hit send, that easy.

