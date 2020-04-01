Although his arrival made him wait longer than he should have, the Amazon Prime Video app introduced support for Google Chromecast at the time, allowing users of the small Google device that allows to transform any television into Smart TV send content to your TVs using the Amazon platform, in the same way that they would when using apps like Netflix, Disney + or HBO.

And, logically, the process to watch Amazon Prime series and movies on a TV with Chromecast It is as simple as on the rest of the popular streaming platforms. However, if you are not too familiar with this type of issue, today we explain how you can send content to your TV with Chromecast step by step.

So you can watch Amazon Prime series and movies on your TV with Chromecast

Before starting to send content to your TV with Google Chromecast, you must take into account that, in order to do so, you must have the Amazon Prime Video app updated to the latest version available. You can check it through Google Play, in the “My applications” section and looking for new updates. You should also make sure you have updated Google Play services.

Once you have installed the latest version of the app, and also have your Chromecast well configured through the Google Home application, the process to follow to watch Prime Video series and movies on your Chromecast is the following:

Make sure that both your mobile and the Chromecast associated with the TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Open the Prime Video app, and tap the “Submit” icon that will appear at the bottom right of the screen.

Select the Chromecast device you want to use to send content (in case there are several).

When the connection to the Chromecast has finished (the “Send” icon will stop moving), select the series or movie you want to play.

That’s it. If everything went well, the video will start playing on the TV. In addition, from the Prime Video app you can modify aspects such as the language of the audio or the subtitles, as well as advance or delay playback or stop the video. Once you have finished, you can also stop broadcast tapping on the “Send” button again and disconnecting your mobile from CHromecast.

Beyond that, the Prime Video app also offers the possibility of get information about the content that is being sent directly from the mobile while the series or movie is playing on the TV. From the playback window, you can access the “Cast” tabs, to know more about the actors of the content that appears on the screen, or “What’s on the scene”, where details are given about the scene that is being currently playing.

