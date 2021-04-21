How to send a confidential email by Gmail | Technology

The Google mail service offers a function to send messages with restricted access. We explain how confidential Gmail emails work and its drawbacks.

If you have private information that you need to send to someone else and you want to block access to strangers or possible intruders who have hacked the account, Google offers the confidential email function. With it, only the person with the access code can see the email.

Its use is very simple and the function is visible to everyone when we write a new email, along with the rest of the tools. Thus, We ask Google to send a verification code to that person’s email or mobileWithout this code you cannot see the content of the email.

First we are going to explain to you how to activate this function and then we analyze the level of security it offers. The first thing you have to do is open a new email, write the address of the person you want to send it to and write all the content. You will see in the lower bar the symbol of a padlock and a watch, click to activate the confidentiality function.

A window will appear with the parameters to activate this option. As you can see, Gmail allows you to choose the email expiration date and the support for which to send the code. The SMS option is the safest, but then you must indicate the mobile number of the other person. Thus the code generated by Google reaches you in the form of SMS and you can use it to open confidential email.

The application makes it clear that activating this function forward, copy, print, and download mail options are blocked, so the person you send it to can only read it before the expiration date expires. Even so, Google warns that screenshots or photos of the message can be taken, compromising its security.

Another interesting option is that after having sent the email with this extra protection, if we change our mind, it is possible to withdraw access to the receiver. Enter the sent emails section, look for the message and at the bottom you will see a button to withdraw access. Thus, the verification code is no longer valid and we prevent that person from seeing the message. Access can be re-managed, if we change our mind again.

It’s not as safe as it seems

This Gmail feature is interesting, it has some gaps that should be corrected. To begin with, it does not offer encryption of the message so it could be intercepted on Google’s servers. Messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Signal do offer this more robust encryption.

Nor is your code system entirely good. Keep in mind that sending the confidential email to the same email that you sent the code is of no use if they have managed to hack that email. In the case of SMS is a safer option, but it is also possible that the phone has been attacked or stolen and the information we want to protect is exposed.

There are others email services non-Google who are known for offer greater security and privacy. We leave you a list of the most outstanding services that have a free and paid version and stronger security and encryption functions.