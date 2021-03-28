how to see them and what to expect

Golden Globe Awards in pandemic: what will change? 2:39

(CNN) – The Golden Globe Awards will mark the unofficial start of the Hollywood awards season this Sunday, but the event will look a little different this year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

While the nominees will participate remotely, you will see two familiar faces on stage. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have reunited again to present the Golden Globes for the fourth time, with Fey live from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler, across the country in California, at the Beverly Hilton.

The nominees

When it comes to nominations, Netflix’s “Mank” and “The Crown” are the ones to watch, as they both lead with six nominations. Netflix received a total of 42 nominations this year. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer last year, may win a posthumous victory for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Others to watch out for are Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” which has five nominations, as well as Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” on Hulu. Click here to see the full list of nominees.

How to view the awards

The show will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Miami time on NBC, with a limited audience at both venues consisting of essential and front-line workers. It will be available on Roku, Hulu, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

Who can you see

Beyond the nominees, this year’s presenters include Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Wiig, Tiffany Haddish, Margot Robbie, Kate Hudson, Michael Douglas, and many more. Additionally, television pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award and actress and activist Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award.