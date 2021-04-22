How to see the WhatsApp statuses of your friends, even if they delete them | INSTAGRAM

We know that some easier ways to use WhatsApp often come to light, as well as some secrets who were not known about this internet telephony application, and then we will tell you how to use one that you probably did not know could be done.

Maybe you have ever missed some status update of any of your contacts, either because you decided to see her later or she just disappeared after their respective 24 hours Or, you wanted to see it again and the story was no longer there, and since it is not yours, it is simply lost in the vastness of internet archives that you will never see again.

The news that we bring you today will help you a lot if you are one of those who prefers to see the stories of your contacts several times or simply do not want to miss them, then we will tell you how to see the deleted WhatsApp statuses of your friends.

As we well know, this application is still considered one of the most downloaded applications in the devices from all over the world to be able to talk with your friends, family, acquaintances, partner and others, in addition, through it you can send not only texts or audios, but also a huge diversity of multimedia content.

For example, you can make video calls and long distance calls totally freeLikewise, send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers, as well as word or PDF documents instantly, without a doubt it is an essential application in these times of health contingency.

However, we also know that there are actually many people who want to see the statuses of their friends not only without leaving a trace, but also to visualize those that are no longer present after they are deleted after 24 hours have elapsed since their publication or simply who they are. shared I delete it ahead of time.

Now you will not have to worry, because there is a trick to be able to view the status of all your contacts even though they have been deleted in WhatsApp, something that is actually quite simple and to be able to do it you will only have to perform these steps that we will break down continuation.

To be able to execute this trick it is necessary that you have WhatsApp Plus, an alternative application to the original that works based on Mods, and although it is not legal, it will depend on each user if they want to download it or not.

Knowing this, we tell you that first you must download WhatsApp Plus from any page of your liking, always check the URL, after having done it, you must enter the “WhatsApp Plus Settings”.

To do this, simply press the three points in the upper corner and click on Settings, on the other hand, you must enter Privacy and security, there you must enable the “Anti-state removal” function.

That way you will be able to see the deleted statuses of your contact, and even, if you prefer, you will be able to download them just by viewing them through an exclusive button, which appears in the aforementioned application.

On the other hand, if you disable that option, simply all the accumulated states will disappear from your view and that way you will never be able to see the states of your friends again.

Also, if you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone, if it is the case.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.