The pandemic also has its positive side. Latin America were not included in the tour “Rhapsody Tour ” exclusive to Europe, but thanks to the confinement, the suspension of activities and with it the cancellation of the tour, the whole world will be able to enjoy the best moments of Queen and Adam Lambert through YouTube, this Sunday June 20, 2020at the point of two p.m. So put aside your best places, which will be a spectacular concert.

Just on the day they would have closed the tour with a flourish in the sand London O2, the band thought about offering their fans a direct access pass that brings together the best moments of their previous tours, as well as some excerpts from Freddie Mercury’s solo stage on the ‘YouTube Watch Party’.

There are no excuses, because the virtual concert of about an hour long, will remain on the platform for 24 hours, so you can sing Queen’s greatest hits, such as ‘Bycicle’, ‘I Want To Break Free’, ‘Don’ t Stop Me Now ”, ‘Love Kills’, ‘I Was Born To Love You’ or ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’, at the place and time you prefer.

In addition, Queen continues to fight for music to serve as a bridge to reach social causes, in the 80’s they did it with ‘Live Aid’, but now, the monetization of the video of the quarantine version “You Are The Champions”, that takes more than four million views on the video platform, allows all income to go to the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization.

On the other hand, in the music world, there will definitely only be one Freddie Mercury, however the unique style and performance of Adam Lambert, born almost 40 years after Brian May and Roger Tylor in California, United States and participant of the eighth season of ‘American Idol’, offers ‘Queen’ an exceptional and even revitalizing rhythm.

The 38-year-old singer’s career has been a path of thorns and roses. After finishing second in the reality show, he was wanted by himself Brian May to replace Mercury in 2011, But despite its great vocal overtones, it has received a handful of profanity and humiliation.

As in 2017, when the driver James Corden, put his hand in front of his face on more than one occasion, while Queen played, in addition to the boo he received in Mexico during his visit in 2018 and that is that many of the band’s fans have had a hard time getting used to new tones and arrangements of the immortal songs.

However, almost a decade has passed since Adam Lambert is part of Queen, much more coupled and playing with the same energy as if he were the original band, not por nothing was cheered on his feet during the Oscars ceremony in 2019.

If you haven’t seen them together, the ‘YouTube Watch Party’ will be a unique opportunity to check it out. Do not miss it! You can tune in through the official Queen channel on YouTube or through this link.

