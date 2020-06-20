There is nothing like a solar eclipse to bring us back to reality. To show us our microscopic role in the Universe. We are grains of sand in an orchestral movement that will take its course when we are no longer here. This weekend is going to take place a spectacular Ring of Fire solar eclipse, so let’s see how we can enjoy it.

From a more scientific point of view, it is an annular solar eclipse. It is a conventional eclipse where the Moon is placed between the Sun and Earth, causing the eclipse.

But on that occasion the moon is further away than usual, that is, it looks smaller from Earth, so it does not completely cover the Sun, exposing a ring of fire very spectacular, as we can see in the opening photo.

Every year there are several eclipses, but surely you have already noticed that not all eclipses are the same. In this report we are going to review some of the reasons why eclipses have very different appearances.

Curiously, solar eclipses always take place a few days before or after a lunar eclipse. The last lunar eclipse took place on June 5, just 15 days ago, and there will be another on July 5.

This Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin on June 21 at 5:45 am Spanish time, and can be seen until 11:34 that same day.

Unfortunately, it will only be visible in some countries in Africa, Asia, and Australia. In Europe it will be partially seen in the southeast of the continent, including Italy. The partial eclipse remains on the edge of the Balearic Islands, as can be seen on this map:

The astronomical phenomenon coincides with another event of scope: in some time zones will coincide with the Summer Solstice, something that will only happen again in this century, in the year 2039.

To find out if he can see it live from your location, all the data is on the Time and Date website. But keep in mind that it is a dangerous solar eclipse because the Sun is not completely covered. Can only be seen with eye protection.

If you want to see it on the Internet, countless astronomical YouTube channels, such as Slooh, will broadcast it live.