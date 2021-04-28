How to see the Samsung Unpacked of April live with the most powerful Galaxy in history | Technology

We tell you how to see live the new Galaxy Unpacked of April, the Samsung event in which the South Korean company will present the most powerful Galaxy device to date.

Today is a new event and, to change a bit, it turns out that it is not from Xiaomi, but from Samsung. The South Koreans notified us a few days ago about the event in which will present the most powerful Galaxy devices ever And, of course, with the S21 still hot, we wonder what they would be.

Samsung has shared a trailer in which they compose a cube with different headphones and mobile models, among which are the folding ones and, of course, the rumors about the Fold 3 began to make noise.

We haven’t seen too many leaks (reliable, at least) on what Samsung will present, but it is difficult for them to present a more powerful mobile than the S21 Ultra considering that it already mounts the Snapdragon 888 in some markets.

Therefore, we can think that it will be a new laptop, since the company has specified “Galaxy device”, not “Galaxy mobile” and their laptops are the ‘Galaxy Book’.

Either way, we’ll be here to tell you all the news of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of April, which will be broadcast live in a 100% digital event that we will be able to see from 16:00 on the company’s official channel.

We will be a few minutes before, at 15:50, in our YouTube channel seeing what has been leaked and commenting on what they can present. You can see the Galaxy Unpacked in this window:

And, as always, you will also have all the news on the web as soon as the Samsung announcements are made public.