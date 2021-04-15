How to see the Lyrids, the most important meteor shower in April

We are used to staring at the summer star showers. Probably because this is when we have the most time to go out and look at astronomical events. However, this April, between the 16th and the 25th, the Lyrid, the first shower of stars of spring. Despite the current situation of the pandemic, it can be very interesting to go out into the field to observe them. Fancy a different plan? We tell you everything you need to know about the Lyrids.

Before we talk about the April Meteor Shower, we will first have to know what the Lyrids are. And it is due to the dust particles that the comet leaves behind C / 1861 G1 Thatcher, discovered in 1861. This tiny dust enters our atmosphere and catches fire, hence we see little fireballs crossing the sky.

How to observe the Lyrid

You have to talk about the Light pollution. It is a problem for those who are passionate about astronomy, since the street lamps prevent the sky from looking as dark as possible. In this way, the more streetlights nearby, the fewer shooting stars can be seen. To be able to see the Lyrids, and any other meteor shower or the night sky in general, you have to go to a place away from the cities. This can be from a Beach -That yes, of those that have nothing built nearby- until the field or the Mountain. This way we will see the sky as dark as possible and we can dedicate ourselves to observing the stars, fleeting or not.

The Moon this year is going to be a little problem. Between the 20th and the 27th of this month, the Moon will go from a waxing phase to a Full Moon. This also has to do with light. And it is that the more sunlight reflects the Moon to Earth, the more difficult to observe the stars. However, let’s not give up this shower of stars.

Tips for observing the sky

If once you have overcome all the inconveniences to see this meteor shower (light pollution and curfew -you can see it from the garden if you live in the country-) and once your eyes have become accustomed to the darkness; have two tips more for you. The first is that you look in the opposite direction to the Moon. Fortunately, the Lyrides appear anywhere in the sky -although its origin seems to be in the constellation of Lyra-, so it should not be an impediment to look for these shooting stars in the darkest areas of the night sky. And the further away from our satellite, the better.

Lyrids typically have an average activity rate of 18 meteors per hour, but can sometimes go as high as 100

The second tip is that you look up to the sky on the night of April 22, which is when the greatest number of these shooting stars will enter our atmosphere. The average activity rate of 18 meteors per hour, which can reach a speed of 49km per second, indicate from the National Geographic Institute. But On the night of April 22-23, activity is usually higher. Also, some years there can be many more meteors per hour and reach 100. Will it be this year? We do not know, but we can look to find out.

In short, spending the night looking at the stars in search of the Lyrid meteor shower can be a very good way to disconnect from the world and put aside everything that is happening during this pandemic. We deserve to enjoyEven if it’s just looking at the sky

