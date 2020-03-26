Today is the day that many have been waiting for a long time: Huawei is finally going to present its new P40 and P40 Pro, in an event that will be broadcast via streaming and that, for the first time in a long time, will not bring the public together due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At its event, the company will announce to the world the new generation of its high-end phones for this first half of the year, which, like the Huawei Mate 30 presented at the end of last year, will arrive without pre-installed Google services

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are presented today: so you can follow the event

Since the event will not be held in an auditorium with thousands of people as in previous years, this time Huawei is betting everything on streaming and decides to inhabit one event broadcast, which can be seen on YouTube through the video that we offer below.

What is expected from the event?

For yet another year, the leaks have been primed with Huawei and the details of its new terminals have long ceased to be a mystery. We already know that, this afternoon, Huawei will announce the P40 and P40 Pro, in addition to an even more cutting-edge version, called Huaewi P40 Pro + which will be available only in some regions of the planet.

All models will arrive based on the Kirin 990 5G platform, so each and every one of them will be compatible with 5G networks. It is to be expected, however, that in some regions slightly cheaper 5G modem-less variants are offered.

Otherwise, we know that Huawei has decided almost completely renew the system of both phones developed in collaboration with Leica, providing it with a main sensor of 50 megapixels of resolution, which is accompanied by two other sensors in the case of the Huawei P40, and three more in the “Pro” model. This time, in addition, Huawei bets on a design that welcomes the hole on screen shaped as a pill, which in addition to the cameras houses a biometric facial unlocking system based on infrared.

In addition to the new phones, everything indicates that Huawei will also announce today the new Huawei Watch GT 2e, a slightly updated version of its latest sports-focused smartwatch.

Presentation schedule

The new Huawei P40 series will be presented this Thursday, March 26 at 14:00 European Central Time. Therefore, depending on where in the world you live, you will have to be aware of the presentation at one time or another:

Brazil: 10:00 AM.

Argentina: 10:00 AM.

Chile: 10:00 AM.

Peru: 08:00 AM.

Colombia: 08:00 AM.

Venezuela: 09:00 AM.

Ecuador: 08:00 AM.

Panama: 08:00 AM.

Puerto Rico: 09:00 AM.

Mexico: 07:00 AM.

This is all you need to know to follow the presentation of the new Huawei terminals live.

