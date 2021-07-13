How to see the exact time of reading a WhatsApp message | Technology

Knowing the exact time a WhatsApp message has been read can be very useful and is really easy to see. We show you how to do it on an Android device, although the process is almost identical on a mobile with iOS.

One of the most controversial options of WhatsApp allows you to check the reception time and the reading time of the messages sent. It may seem like an attractive idea to keep an eye on that feature to know if they have read what we have sent, but the truth is that it usually generates a feeling of overwhelm when they do not answer quickly..

Of course, there are times when it is very useful and more so now that many important conversations take place on WhatsApp. The option is somewhat hidden on Android phones, but accessing it is not complicated. The only thing we need is to have WhatsApp installed on the device and it is always better to have the latest update.

See the exact time a message was read on Android

The essential thing to know the time to read a message on Android is to have read receipts activated. This option is usually enabled by default, but we may have unintentionally disabled it at some point. To start it, what we have to do is go to the WhatsApp settings.

Within these settings several options will appear, but the one that interests us is the one that says “Account”. Once inside this section, you have to go to the privacy subsection, which is the one that will appear first. In this subsection is the option we are looking for, if it is deactivated we will activate it and if it is activated we will leave it as it is.

Now what you have to do is open a chat and check the operation of this feature. To do this, what you have to do is select a message that we have sent, after selecting it, what you have to do is click on the three points that appear at the top and select “Info” to display the message information.

Currently, many users deactivate read receipts and, even if we have it activated, we may not be able to see the exact moment of reading that message. The information that does appear is the exact time the message was delivered. Of course, in the case of voice memos, even if the read confirmation has been deactivated, both data will always be seen.

By sending a voice memo you can also check the time it was delivered, viewed and played. In addition, WhatsApp skips its configuration of read receipts and always activates it in these messages. To check if the voice memo has been heard, the process is the same: select the message, press the three dots at the top and select information.

This characteristic on the part of WhatsApp is a double-edged sword and can generate conflict when there are situations in which messages are read, but are answered after hours. The most logical recommendation is to have the read confirmations option deactivated, as this way there is less expectation of waiting for a response.

It may be that in the future this feature will be expanded and have more functionalities, at the moment it is only a way to ensure that what we send is not lost in the world of information.