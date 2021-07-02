How to see the classification of the Austrian GP F1 2021 in Latin America

Mercedes was positioned as the dominant team on Friday of Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth date on the calendar and which is held at the same Spielberg circuit where the Styrian GP was raced last weekend.

Max Verstappen was their closest pursuer within four tenths of a second, with the Aston Martin and AlphaTauri lining up behind them.

Sergio Pérez finished outside of the top 10 and admitted that he has yet to find a balance heading into the soft compounds.

Find below the schedules and where to watch the Austrian GP of Formula 1 2021.

Also read:

2021 Austrian GP qualifying schedules in Latin America:

Countries Schedule Channels

Costa Rica

Guatemala

Nicaragua

07:00

STAR Action/ESPN

Colombia

Peru

Ecuador

Panama

08:00

STAR Action/ESPN

Mexico

08:00

STAR Action/FOX Sports

Venezuela

Bolivia

Paraguay

09:00

STAR Action/ESPN

Chile

09:00

STAR Action/FOX Sports/ESPN

Argentina

Uruguay

10:00

STAR Action/ESPN

* Remember that all sessions can be viewed without commercial breaks and with comments in Spanish on the F1 TV PRO service.