How to see the classification of the Austrian GP F1 2021 in Latin America

Mercedes was positioned as the dominant team on Friday of Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth date on the calendar and which is held at the same Spielberg circuit where the Styrian GP was raced last weekend.
Max Verstappen was their closest pursuer within four tenths of a second, with the Aston Martin and AlphaTauri lining up behind them.
Sergio Pérez finished outside of the top 10 and admitted that he has yet to find a balance heading into the soft compounds.
Find below the schedules and where to watch the Austrian GP of Formula 1 2021.
2021 Austrian GP qualifying schedules in Latin America:
Countries Schedule Channels
Costa Rica
Guatemala
Nicaragua
07:00
STAR Action/ESPN
Colombia
Peru
Ecuador
Panama
08:00
STAR Action/ESPN
Mexico
08:00
STAR Action/FOX Sports
Venezuela
Bolivia
Paraguay
09:00
STAR Action/ESPN
Chile
09:00
STAR Action/FOX Sports/ESPN
Argentina
Uruguay
10:00
STAR Action/ESPN
* Remember that all sessions can be viewed without commercial breaks and with comments in Spanish on the F1 TV PRO service.