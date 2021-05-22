Be amazed to revisit old photos with the “I’m going to get lucky” feature in Google Photos. So you can use it to show you random images.

Do you like to see old photos to remember good times through images? You don’t have to scroll through the Google Photos timeline manually to find those memories, as Google’s photo storage service shows you random photos thanks to a hidden function called “I’m going to get lucky”.

This name is already familiar to us, as there is also a Google button called “I’m going to be lucky” that is used to go directly to the first link related to the search you do. In this article, we will see how to use this eponymous function of Google Photos to see random photos and let the app surprise you. Here we go!

How to see random photos in Google Photos with “I’m going to be lucky”

In the case of Google Photos, the “I’m going to be lucky” button does not take you to a specific result as in the search engine, but it shows you random photos and videos related to a category in question.

During our tests, we verified that Google’s image gallery service was showing us images of topics related to activities -concerts, hiking-, countries, regions and cities in which we have been -Balearic Islands- and also specific locations -City of Arts and Sciences.

Do not look for this function called “I’m going to be lucky” in the application, as it is a hidden tool that it is not in their menus. Therefore, we recommend that, once you find it, create a shortcut on your home screen for quick use.

Next, we explain step by step how to use the button “I’ll be lucky” to see random photos in Google Photos and how to create that shortcut:

Look for the Google Photos icon in the apps menu of your mobile and click on it for several seconds.In the options menu that appears, click on “I’m gonna get lucky”. Thus, Google Photos will show you those images in your gallery related to a specific topic. In the case of our example, the subject is United Kingdom. Repeat the process, but pressing for a few seconds on the button “I’m going to be lucky” and dragging it to the home screen to create the shortcut.

Every time you want to travel to the past through images, you just have to click on “I’m going to be lucky” and be surprised by Google Photos. Without a doubt, a very interesting hidden tool to look back randomly, without pretense.

