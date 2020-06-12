It is time to take a first look at new generation games. Sony wants to take the first step with exclusive games that will come to the new consoles and, to learn about the future of video games, we tell you how to see the presentation of PlayStation 5 live.

After being postponed a week ago, it seems like it’s time to learn about the future of video games. This is how Sony has titled its presentation conference on PS5. And, although we already had the technical details of the machine and the remote control, there was much to be seen.

For example, we haven’t seen the design of PS5, we don’t know the price either to which the console will arrive and, in addition, we had not seen games. If not for COVID-19, this week would be E3 in Los Angeles, the great video game fair that is held every year, but we have to settle for streaming events.

The conference to meet live PS5 begins in just a few minutes, at 22:00, and the window to see the streaming is the one that we leave you below:

If you want to see the presentation from PS4, you will also be able to do it thanks to the events function of the console. For PS4 to connect live with the event, you have to access the tab “Events“in the console menu and select the presentation of PS5. Once there press”Assistant“

A few weeks ago, Microsoft made a presentation of third party games, but being intergenerational (they will also appear on current consoles), it did not feel like the presentation of a new generation.

It is something that will change with the streaming presentation of PlayStation 5, since it is expected that Sony will take out all its artillery to convince players.

How could it be otherwise, In Computerhoy we will tell you all the news of the first PlayStation 5 games. Are you looking forward to the new generation?