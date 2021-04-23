How to see live the launch of Crew-2, the second manned mission of NASA and SpaceX

If everything goes according to plan, NASA and SpaceX will launch their second joint manned mission today, April 23 to the International Space Station (EEI). It will be attended by American astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Meghan McArthur, as well as Akihiko Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency (THAT).

The launch was scheduled for Thursday, but due to “unfavorable weather conditions” they had to delay it until today. The objective of the mission is to allow a rotation of the ISS crew, and it will also be the first time that NASA includes two astronauts from other international agencies during the mission.

The POT announced that The ‘liftoff’ will take place at 11:49 Spanish peninsular time this Friday. You can follow it through different channels, such as NASA’s YouTube, in which a live broadcast is taking place from 7:30 am:

The four-person crew will launch onto the Falcon 9 rocket from Spacex Y The mission, named Crew-2, marks the second operational mission under the Commercial Crew Program, NASA’s public-private initiative to reactivate its manned spaceflight capabilities after a 10-year reliance on Russian rockets.

Will be the first time NASA astronauts fly in a repurposed crew capsule: The spacecraft first flew in May 2020 as SpaceX’s first astronaut mission, with Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The trip to the ISS will take a little less than a day, since they travel at more than 28,000 km / h. The ship is scheduled to dock -in automatic mode- around 11:10 hours -in mainland Spain- on Saturday, April 24.

What will the Crew 2 astronauts do on the ISS?

Crew-2 astronauts will join fellow Expedition 65 members, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos, to a six-month mission to conduct microgravity science experiments in low Earth orbit.

An important scientific focus of this expedition is the continuation of a series of studies from ‘Tissue Chips in Space‘: “Tissue chips are small models of human organs that contain multiple types of cells that behave in much the same way as they do in the body,” says NASA.

These chips can make it possible to identify safe and effective therapies (drugs or vaccines) much more quickly than the standard process. Scientists use specialized tissue chips in space to model diseases that affect specific organs of the human body, but can take months or years to develop into the earth.

They will also investigate the possible causes of the suppressed immune response in microgravity. Microgravity can cause changes in the human immune system, “a possible concern for long-term space travel,” says the US space agency.

Another important element of the Crew-2 mission is to update the solar energy of the Station by installing ISS Roll-out Solar Array (iROSA): compact panels that open like a huge yoga mat. The development of the technology dates back to 2009.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.