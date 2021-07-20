How to see Jeff Bezos’ trip to space, with the youngest and oldest astronaut in history | Life

Only a few hours remain for the New Shepard spacecraft to take off from the Texas desert, fulfilling Jeff Bezos’ childhood dream.

Jeff bezos is the first person in history who as a child he dreamed of traveling to space, and half a century later He’s going to make it happen with his own space company. And in between, he also founded the world’s largest trading platform (with permission from Alibaba).

The New Shepard’s ship Blue origin will take off tomorrow July 20 at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time, loaded to the brim … with symbolism. Shepard was the first American astronaut, and July 20 is the anniversary of the first Trip to the Moon.

The flight will also break several records. In addition to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his brother Mark, they will also participate the youngest person to have traveled to space, at 18 years old, and the oldest, at 82.

Its about Blue Origin’s first manned flight, after 15 test flights. That Jeff Bezos has signed up reveals his confidence in the company he founded.

He decided to invite his brother Mark, his “best friend”. The third place was assigned to 82-year-old pilot veteran Wally Funk, who was banned as an astronaut by NASA 60 years ago, despite passing the admission tests.

The fourth crew member will be Oliver Daemen, barely 18 years old, who is going to become the youngest person in history to travel to space. It is also the first paid astronaut of the Blue Origin space tourism program, which opens tomorrow.

Oliver is the son of the CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, and has paid several million euros for the square. He graduated from the institute in 2020 and took a gap year before continuing his studies to obtain his private pilot license. This September, Oliver will attend Utrecht University to study physics and innovation management.

If time allows it, The New Shepard rocket will take off from the Texas desert at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time, with the four astronauts on board, and will ascend to a height of 100 kilometers, surpassing the barrier that defines the outer space.

It is an important fact because there is controversy with the trip made by another millionaire, Richard Branson, who with his company Virgin Galactic and a high-altitude plane reached 85 kilometers in height a few days ago. Depending on who you ask, that’s not going into space.

Exceeding the Kármán Line, over 100 kilometers, which most countries recognize as the limit of outer space, Jezz Bezos and his companions will experience zero gravity for 3-4 minutes.

They will then return to Earth and land softly in the Texas desert, with the help of parachutes located in the manned capsule.

You can follow Jeff Bezos’ trip to space starting at 1:30 p.m. (Spanish time) on Tuesday, July 20 on the BlueOrigin.com website. When they put the link to the streaming, we will include it in the news.

As we said, take off will take place at 15:00, if time does not prevent it.