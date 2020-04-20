Our Mac contains thousands of files, from those that allow the proper functioning of the system to the photos that we have in the Photos app or the emails that we send with Mail. most of these files are visible but there are some hidden.

Requesting our Mac to show or hide hidden files is very easy, we will do it through the Terminal app.

A little explanation

The first command we will use is called defaults and it is used to modify the default settings of our Mac. We specify that we want to write, that is, write, or modify a specific behavior. Then we indicate which configuration file we want to modify, in this case com.apple.Finder that belongs to the Finder app. Now we specify what type of behavior we want to edit, in this case AppleShowAllFiles that we could translate as AppleShowAllArchives. In the penultimate step we specify that the value to be modified is a Boolean, that is, a value that can only be yes or no. To finish we define the value to YES or NO depending on what we want.

The second command that we will use is killall, that is, a math that allows terminate running processes. The process that we finish in this case is Finder, which causes it to restart, read the configuration file again and, when doing so, start showing or hiding the hidden system files.

How to show hidden files

We open the Terminal app that we will find inside the Others folder, inside Applications (we can also use Spotlight).

We copy and paste without the quotes: “defaults write com.apple.Finder AppleShowAllFiles -bool YES”.

We press Enter (↩︎).

Next we copy and paste without the quotes: “killall Finder”.

We press Enter (↩︎).

The Finder app will disappear for a second and when it reappears it will show all the hidden system files. If later we want to hide them again just repeat the steps Previous, this time in step two we will use “defaults write com.apple.Finder AppleShowAllFiles -bool NO”.

As simple as that. With these two commands we can see or hide the hidden files of the system.

How to see the hidden files of our Mac