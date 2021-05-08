How to see Canelo Álvarez vs. tonight Billy Joe Saunders

There is boxing! Saúl Álvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders for the title of the Super Middleweight category of the WBC in the city of Texas, United States, in front of no less than 60,000 people who will be able to star in the sporting event and break an all-time attendance record amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in Olé we tell you everything you need to know about this fight, one of the most exciting in recent times.

WHERE TO SEE CANELO ÁLVAREZ VS BILLY JOE SAUNDERS LIVE?

For Argentina and the rest of South America, the contest will only be transmitted through the DAZN app, which can be downloaded from any Android or IOS device. In addition, as usual, you will also be able to follow the actions and minute by minute on the website of Ole.

In order to download the app click here and we give you this video that helps you understand how you can do it.

WHEN DO CANELO AND BILLY SAUNDERS FIGHT?

The combat will take place from 22.00 (Argentine time) in the AT&T of Arlington, located in the mentioned city of Texas. Those who are in the United States, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia will be able to observe the fight from 8:00 p.m., while for the rest of South America, it will be at the same time as our country.

RECORD OF CANELO ÁLVAREZ

The Mexican arrives at the imminent duel with 55 victories, two draws and one loss in a total record of 58 fights. In addition, it should be remembered that on February 27, Canelo faced and defeated the Turkish Avni Yildirim, thus retaining the title of the WBA Super Middleweight, The Ring and WBC.

Now, against a rival that has been on the lips of many for a whileor because of the great performances above the ring, Álvarez will try to get the second belt so far this year.

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS RECORD

Unlike his rival on duty, Billy Joe Saunders entered the ring fewer times and records a personal record of 30 wins. In addition, a data for nothing less, he has no losses or draws in his history.

The last precedent of the British? At the end of 2020, more precisely on December 4, when another Englishman, Martin Murray (Maravilla Martínez’s rival in 2013), was measured and defeated, by unanimous decision of the jury, after twelve rounds of pure blow. The victory against Murray allowed him to retain the WBO Super Middleweight title.

