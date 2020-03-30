Although nearly a year has passed since Google introduced the possibility of viewing 3D models of objects or animals thanks to its augmented reality platform formerly known as ARCore, it was not until 2020 when the popularity of this feature has skyrocketed, to the point of becoming one of the most entertaining hobbies of many of the families around the world who are isolated at home due to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, How do you use this function? If you have been attentive to social networks over the past few weeks, you will have come across dozens of photos of apparently real animals in living rooms, kitchens and other places in the house. In this guide we explain how to achieve this effect, and everything you need to be able to do it.

How to see animals in augmented reality with your mobile

First of all, you should bear in mind that, in order to use this function, you need to have a mobile or tablet compatible with Google’s augmented reality platform, or else you will not be able to find the “See in my space” function that allows showing animals in the “real world”.

That said, the steps to follow to be able see animals in 3D They are simple. You only need to carry out this process on your mobile:

If you don’t already have it, install the Google Services for Augmented Reality application from Google Play – the app formerly known as ARCore.

Open Google, either from a web browser or from the search engine application, and search for the animal you want to see.

Tap on the “View in 3D” button that will appear under the animal information tab, in the first search result.

Now the option “See in your space” should appear at the bottom of the screen. Playing.

Move your mobile pointing at the ground to allow the application to detect the surface where it will show the animal. Once detected, the 3D model will appear.

That’s it. You can move your mobile and check how the animal stays in the same position, or change its position by tapping on the animal, rotating it or zooming to change its size. In addition, the application itself offers the possibility of capture images to then share them on social networks. Every captured image will be saved in the gallery of your mobile and you can access them at any time.

On the other hand, although the option of record videos of animals, you can always turn to one of the many screen recording apps for Android that exist on Google Play.

All the animals you can see in 3D

As of today, the number of 3D animal models Available in Google search is limited to certain species. These are all the animals that you can look for, and that will offer the possibility of “taking them to the real world” using augmented reality.

Alligator

Snuff

Bear

Cat

Leopard

Dog

Labrador retriever

Bulldog

Rottweiler

Shetland

Duck

Eagle

Emperor penguin

giant panda

Goat

Hedgehog

Horse

Lion

Macaw

Octopus

Raccoon

Shark

pony

Snake

Tiger

Turtle

Wolf

Other things you can see in 3D using augmented reality

Although, without a doubt, the possibility of seeing animals is the most curious function within this tool, it is not the only thing that you can “see” through 3D models based on augmented. Some furniture or clothing stores They also include this feature so you can see how your products would fit.

However, Google also offers the possibility of see the human skeleton in real size in augmented reality, in addition to astronomical objects like the various planets in the solar system. You just have to look for their names, and carry out the same process detailed above.

