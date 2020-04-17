The first time Google decided replace your browser logo for a thematic image related to an important event was in the year 1998. It was Google’s own founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who decided to design a special version of the already popular image of the search engine, in order to indicate to users that both members of the company’s leadership would attend the Burning Man festival. Although they did not know it at the time, they had just created the first Google Doodle.

Over the years, the Doodles they became a way to give visibility to events, historical facts and recognized personalities in one of the most visited websites on the planet worldwide, and from time to time the search engine logo was replaced by an image created by the Google design team.

Today, they are already more than 4,000 Doodles that Google has created throughout its history. In fact, the company has a team of engineers and illustrators called “doodlers”, in charge of the selection and subsequent development of the Doodles.

And, although Doodles are something ephemeral that only appears on the main page of the search engine for a certain time, Google offers a file where it stores more than 4,000 Doodles created to date, which anyone can access to view the images, and “play” with those interactive Doodles.

So you can see all the Google Doodles

On the official Google Doodles page, the company shows us both the Doodle corresponding to the current day, such as those that have been used throughout the different regions of the planet in recent days – not all countries show the same Doodles.

However, in order to See all Doodles created since 1998, it is necessary to access the Google Doodles file that the company includes on this same page. This file contains each and every one of the illustrations that have been used over the years, ordered by date. In addition, for each of them, Google offers the possibility of see more information about the event or person they represent, as well as a direct access to Google search with the term corresponding to each Doodle.

But there is more. In case you want to see only those Interactive Doodles that hide mini-games or features that go beyond the classic animated images, Google also offers to filter the Doodles file so that only those with which it is possible to interact appear, and despite not being available through the initial page of the search engine, it is still possible to use them through this website.

