How to see all blocked phone numbers on Android

At some point we have all blocked any contact or phone number for different reasons, either because you do not want to receive more promotions or because you don’t want to receive any more calls of that person.

In any case, you may wish reverse that lock because it has been a while since you blocked that number or simply because you want to know what numbers you have in your “blacklist” of contacts.

Next, we will show you all the ways in which you can know the list of blocked numbers depending on the mobile device you have, so take note and join us to find out.

How to see blocked numbers on your Android mobile

If you want to consult the list of blocked numbers from a terminal Android, you can easily do it with the following steps:

Go to the app Phone / CallsNow go to the three vertical points located in the upper right part of your screen. Then, click on “Settings / Configuration> Blocked numbers”. Once inside this section, a list will appear with all the phone numbers or contacts that you have blocked. ready to unlock it, you just have to click on X next to the number so that everything returns to normal.

It is important to mention that in this same section, Android offers you the possibility of block calls from any unknown number, that is, those that you do not have registered in your contact list. It will be up to you if you want activate this function or not.

How to view numbers blocked to receive messages on Android

Harassment is not only through calls, sometimes it is necessary block people from texting. So if you want to check the blocked numbers to receive text messages, you can follow these simple steps:

Go to the app “Messages”Now go to the three vertical points located in the upper right part of your screen, then press the section “Spam and blocked”Once inside this section, a list will appear with all the phone numbers or contacts that you have blocked from receiving messages or SMS.If you want to delete any of the list to unblock it, you just have to click on “Remove it from the Spam / Blocked list” and everything will return to normal.

It is important that you take into consideration that these steps will be useful for Android devices such as Google Pixel, Samsung, Xiaomi, Poco, Realme, Oppo and others. However, if you have a team Huawei, there are other different steps.

How to see all mobile numbers blocked on Huawei

Despite Huawei mobile devices are based on Android, some of the configuration options change entirely. Therefore, if you want to know where the blocked contacts on Huawei, this is what you should do:

Go to the app Calls or Messages, it works the same for both, now go to the three vertical points located in the upper right part of your screen so that a pop-up window appears. Click on “Harassment filter and select “Messages” or “Calls” (as you need) .Then from option “Settings” on the cogwheel icon at the top right of your screen and choose the option to “Black list of numbers” to view all blocked contacts.If you want to remove any from the list to unblock it, you just have to press and hold on the number until a pop-up window appears, press “Get rid of” and ready.

How you can tell, knowing the list of blocked numbers on your Android device is very simple, regardless of the smartphone model you have, you only have to follow a few steps to achieve it. We hope it will be of great use to you from now on.

