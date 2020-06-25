This type of search basically works as follows, the image from which we want to search is loaded and thanks to algorithms, the search engine giant is able to find similar images, links to news or pages that contain that image or similar and show them as results. For this, what is known as reverse image search is used. We should not confuse it with the image search that allows us to find images or photographs about the keyword entered in the search field.

Therefore, thanks to this reverse search, we can tell Google to search for an image on the Internet to find out where it appears, news in which it has been used, related topics, etc. That without forgetting the possibility of knowing what something appears in a photo, since through a search based on the image itself, we can find news or pages related to it and know what it is exactly.

So you can search Google from an image

To do a search from a photo or image in Google, the first thing we have to do is open a new window in our browser, go to the search engine and then click on Images, option that appears at the top of the search engine’s home page and next to the option that allows us to go to Gmail.

As soon as you click on this option, the search engine will load by images. There we find a search box to enter a text and the search engine shows us images that have to do with the text or written keyword, but what interests us in this case is to add the image from which we want search is performed. For it:

We click on the camera icon displayed in the search box. This will open a small window in which we can choose if we want upload an image from our album or we want to indicate the url of an internet photo. If we choose the url option, all we have to do is paste or write the address in the field and click on Search by image. If we choose the Upload an image option, we will have to click on Select file and go to the path where we have said image to select it. In one way or another, we will automatically see how Google shows us the results in a few moments and we will be able to see the websites that contain images like the one we have uploaded or similar, as well as many other photos with certain similarities to ours.

It is also possible to add the image from which we want to search by simply clicking on it, drag it to the image finder and drop it. Automatically the search engine will recognize it, perform the search and show us the results.

From the phone

Taking into account that nowadays we spend most of our time browsing from our mobile phones, it can also be very useful to know how it is possible to perform image searches on Google from our smartphone. Well, the first option is to follow the same steps as from the desktop, although one small detail must be taken into account.

When entering the search engine from the mobile, if we touch on the option Images, We will see that a search engine is shown but the option to tap on the camera icon does not appear to be able to indicate the url of the image from which we want to search, nor the option to select it from the internal storage of the mobile .

In this case, what we can do is tap on the browser menu button and then select the option Computer version. Automatically, the desktop version of the search engine will be shown to us and we will be able to choose the same options as from the browser on our PC.

Another option if the image from which we want to search is already on the Internet is to go to the site where it appears and once we have found it, keep pressing on it until we see different menu options. Among them the option will appear Search this image in Google, which will perform the corresponding search automatically.

From the mobile we still have one more option to be able to search from images in Google and that is by relying on Google Lens. For this we have two options, we look for the image from which we want to do the search and then we resort to Lens Or we previously activate the tool and take a photo from which we want to search.

Of course, the most interesting option is this second one. In this case, a quick option to use Google Lens is to activate the assistant saying Ok Google and tap on the colored dots that appear at the bottom of the screen. Now the lens icon On the left, we touch on it and the camera application will be activated. We focus on what we want to know what it is or about which we seek information from an image, we shoot a photo and Lens will automatically perform an image search based on the photo we have just taken.