How to schedule Windows 10 shutdown with a timer | Technology

Do you want your PC to turn off automatically? If the answer is yes, you have the possibility to schedule the shutdown of Windows 10 with a timer. We explain how to do it step by step.

Automating tasks is something that is most useful. It allows us not to worry about doing things manually, so we do not have to be pending and also it is not even necessary that we be present to carry out the task.

Among the large number of programming options that devices offer us today, the automatic shutdown function is one of the most used by users. And, thanks to it, we can forget about having to turn off the devices manually and let them stop working by themselves when we don’t need them.

In the case of your computer, Although the function is not available to the naked eye, you have the possibility to schedule the shutdown of Windows 10 by setting a timer without having to install third-party applications. Thus, you do not need to turn it off manually, but it can be turned off only while you are sleeping or away from home.

Setting a timer in Windows 10 to turn off your PC is very simple and will not take you more than a couple of minutes. Take note of the steps you have to follow:

Type Command Prompt in Windows search engine and click the Open button. Then, enter the command “shutdown -s -t” (without quotes) followed by the seconds that have to elapse before the equipment shuts down. Since you can only enter the value in seconds, you first have to convert the hours or minutes to seconds. The calculation is very simple, but if you want to save time you can use the Google calculator typing in the search box “Go X hours to seconds”, for example. Once you have performed the calculation, the final command will look like this (substituting the numerical value for the seconds that have resulted in the calculation): “shutdown -s -t 1800” (without quotes). Hit the Enter key to set it. A pop-up window will appear in the lower right corner indicating that the system will turn off after the minutes you have indicated.