If you already know that at any time of the day or week you have to tweet something, and you do not want to wait for that moment, you should know that it is possible schedule tweets from the Twitter page itself. This option, which for years was reserved for third-party clients, such as TweetDeck, can now be run from the social network portal. And we are going to teach you how to do it.

Of course, this is a very interesting feature. Especially those people who manage the social accounts of companies, can in this way schedule tweets when they have free time, fulfilling all their obligations avoiding trouble and runs.

If this is your case, or if you have simply developed an interesting thread and want to upload it at night, when there are more people connected, we will show you below what steps you have to follow.

Step-by-step tweet programs

First of all, you have to then enter the Twitter portal, which you will surely have among Favorites. Once you are there, proceed as follows:

Open the Twitter account where you want to schedule tweets for later.Once inside, click on the button that allows you to send a new tweet.Write your tweet regularly, until it is completed, but do not publish it yet. As always, you can use bold and italics, text or image, etc. You will see that, among the icons below the text or image, a kind of calendar appears.You have to click on that icon, and you can determine the day and time of programming of the tweet (also take a look at your time slot, so that it is correct) When everything is correct you click on Confirm To finish, click on Schedule

Since then, you just have to wait for the scheduled tweet to be published on the indicated day and time. As to be clear, this is a fairly simple trick, but of enormous utility.

How to undo a scheduled tweet?

On the other hand, you may eventually want to delete a scheduled tweet, so it won’t get published. Luckily, the developers also thought about these exceptional cases.

Open the Twitter account in which you want to schedule tweets for later.Once inside, click on the button that allows you to send a new tweet.You will see, on the top right of the box, a button for Tweets not sent. and schedule, as well as edit or delete its content. I mean, you can completely retouch it

Even, you will see that it is possible to select multiple tweets and delete them all together, saving time. New reasons then to bet on scheduling tweets, since you are not at risk.

For now, only on the web

It should be noted, before finishing the article, that at the moment we can only program tweets from the official website of the social network. This feature is expected to arrive in your application at some point, but you will have to wait. In any case, you can always access the Twitter site from your smartphone, and carry out the tutorial that we just showed you. It’s not that fast, but it can do.

