Twitter has expanded its functions with the programming of tweets, an option that until now it was only available in unofficial applications. Activate now on the web, we teach you how to schedule your communications on the social network by installing the progressive web application.

All of us who actively use Twitter demanded a possibility that the social network had not yet integrated. Editing tweets is still absent, yes, but at least we can schedule messages so that they are published at the desired time and automatically. The problem is that the scheduling feature has not yet reached mobile apps, but there is a solution: Twitter’s progressive web app.

Schedule tweets with the Twitter PWA

Progressive web applications or PWA (‘Progressive Web App’) are a type of software that are half way to ‘current’ application, those that are installed from the relevant store, and web page. In the operating system they behave like an application even if they are anchored to the web browser. And they save considerable weight since they are lighter than their equivalent in a ‘normal’ application; with the incentive, as it happens on Twitter, that sometimes options that are not found in mobile apps can be tried.

As we said, Twitter has activated the scheduling of tweets on the web, both in its desktop and mobile versions. To use the new official function, just open the browser and write the address, something that is not mysterious. But wouldn’t it be better if you could schedule tweets from your official app? Said and done, you just have to follow the following steps:

Open your mobile web browser. It is best to use Chrome on Android or a Chromium-based browser (Brave, Samsung or the latest Microsoft Edge, for example). In iOS you can carry out the process with Safari.

Type in the Twitter mobile address: mobile.twitter.com.

Once the Twitter page has loaded, open the browser menu and click on ‘Add page to home‘. The specific message varies depending on the computer.

Installing Twitter as PWA on iOS (iPad)

If you are using Safari on iPhone or iPad you have to click on the share icon and then click on ‘Add to home page’.

The browser will perform the process of installing the progressive web application so that you have direct access to Twitter as if it were just another application.

Click on the new Twitter app, log in with your account and write a new tweet: you will see the schedule icon appear, to the right of the Emojis icon.

You can choose any future date on the calendar with its respective hour and minute. In addition, you have access on that screen to tweets that you have previously scheduled: in this way you will know everything that is pending and you can also edit the programming by entering the respective tweet.

List of tweets pending publication

Installing Twitter as a progressive web application takes up less space than an ‘ordinary’ app, don’t lose notifications, most of the functions are the same and, on top of that, you can also schedule tweets. Of course, Twitter will not take long to update its mobile applications with the programming, it is only a matter of time.

